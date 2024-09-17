Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Invests $30,000 in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 78 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TopBuild by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,317,795,000 after buying an additional 15,965 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in TopBuild by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,617,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $605,200,000 after buying an additional 198,614 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,983,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in TopBuild by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 376,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,993,000 after buying an additional 130,563 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in TopBuild by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 332,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,929,000 after buying an additional 57,880 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLD. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.00.

TopBuild Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $392.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.19. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $217.08 and a 12-month high of $495.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.77.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.68 by ($0.26). TopBuild had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TopBuild

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.