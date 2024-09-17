Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Invests $31,000 in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAI. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 416,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 17,278 shares during the period. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 767,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,766,000 after buying an additional 49,861 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 348,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after buying an additional 71,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 30,311 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $31.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.17. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $31.66.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.