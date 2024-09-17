Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Invests $31,000 in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BATS:BBAX)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BATS:BBAX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,025,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595,907 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,332,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 198.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF in the second quarter worth $59,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF stock opened at $52.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.93.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BBAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed-market Asian countries, excluding Japan. BBAX was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

