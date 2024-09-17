Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Invests $36,000 in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCR. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 235.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,356,000 after buying an additional 363,303 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 377.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 82,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,317,000 after purchasing an additional 65,467 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 981.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,527,000 after purchasing an additional 27,212 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at $6,799,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 200.1% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $327.99 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.52 and a fifty-two week high of $332.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $315.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

