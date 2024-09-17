Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,929,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,321,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524,934 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth about $97,557,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth about $73,777,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in eBay by 22.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,705,345 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $360,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,019,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $64.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.70. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $64.42.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. As a group, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.90.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

