Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Makes New $36,000 Investment in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 225 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,769,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,946,628,000 after acquiring an additional 25,109 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth $185,299,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 887,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,336,000 after acquiring an additional 120,202 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 608,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,722.2% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 545,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,600,000 after acquiring an additional 525,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.88.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 0.7 %

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $167.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.40 and its 200-day moving average is $171.83. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.12 and a 1 year high of $219.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.30%.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, Director Persio V. Lisboa acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,511.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $525,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,674.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Persio V. Lisboa acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at $587,511.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.