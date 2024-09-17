Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Makes New $40,000 Investment in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,954,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,913,490,000 after acquiring an additional 578,065 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 10.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,113,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,629,000 after acquiring an additional 203,910 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,092,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 4.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 702,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,965,000 after acquiring an additional 27,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 9.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 449,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000,000 after purchasing an additional 39,132 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BG opened at $97.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $86.10 and a 52 week high of $114.92.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

