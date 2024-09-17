Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in Energy Fuels by 1,282.2% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth $74,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Energy Fuels by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Energy Fuels by 14.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UUUU opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $9.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $755.56 million, a P/E ratio of -66.93 and a beta of 1.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Energy Fuels ( NYSE:UUUU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $8.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UUUU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

