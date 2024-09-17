Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 247.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $40.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.96. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $41.82. The company has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.