Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 952 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 21,141,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,063,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800,822 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,036,881 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $557,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,488 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,089,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,032,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,510,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 3,398,571 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,697,000 after acquiring an additional 155,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK stock opened at $43.55 on Tuesday. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $90.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. GSK had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.3843 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.71%.

A number of research firms have commented on GSK. Barclays raised GSK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Argus raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

