Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 61,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 171.9% during the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

BATS:IYJ opened at $130.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.11.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

