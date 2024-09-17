Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 348.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 223.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 33,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 15,507 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 690.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $98.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.70. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.77 and a 12 month high of $170.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $256.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,086 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $669,338.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,892.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

