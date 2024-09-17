Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Takes $33,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 12.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares during the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 21.2% during the second quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 32,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter valued at $912,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of BATS:UMAR opened at $34.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $173.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.17.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (UMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

