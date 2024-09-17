Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 34.9% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGTX stock opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 108.22 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.15.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 57.73%. The business had revenue of $73.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 357.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

