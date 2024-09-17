Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 34.9% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TG Therapeutics Stock Up 4.9 %
TGTX stock opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 108.22 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.15.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.
TG Therapeutics Profile
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.
