Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 95.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,401 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNDX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 127,923,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,620,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,870 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 641.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 672,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,313,000 after acquiring an additional 581,648 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 879.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 492,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,501,000 after acquiring an additional 442,176 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,019,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,455,000 after acquiring an additional 204,998 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,152,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,407,000 after acquiring an additional 189,244 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $70.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.79 and a 200 day moving average of $67.09. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $53.32 and a twelve month high of $70.91.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

