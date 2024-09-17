AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Mile Advisory grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 12.4% in the second quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 16.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,417,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,565,000 after purchasing an additional 488,644 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 144.6% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 28,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 16,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $79.04 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $87.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.35.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 48.04%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

