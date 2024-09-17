ATB Capital Boosts Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target to C$29.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its price target raised by ATB Capital from C$21.00 to C$29.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised Aecon Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$20.80.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

Shares of Aecon Group stock opened at C$19.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.93, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.12. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$8.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.86, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($2.53) by C$0.54. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of C$853.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.01 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aecon Group will post 1.3804945 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aecon Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -281.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Stewart purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.54 per share, with a total value of C$165,380.00. In other Aecon Group news, Director Scott Stewart acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.54 per share, with a total value of C$165,380.00. Also, Senior Officer Timothy John Murphy acquired 4,244 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$17.66 per share, with a total value of C$74,969.84. Insiders bought a total of 16,549 shares of company stock worth $274,762 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

