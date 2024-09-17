AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 38,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 31,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in AT&T by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 242,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 17,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 2.9 %

AT&T stock opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $159.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $22.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Daiwa America upgraded AT&T to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.31.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

