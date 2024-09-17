AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Buys 18,100 Shares

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased 18,100 shares of AutoCanada stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.44 per share, with a total value of C$261,364.00.

On Friday, September 6th, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 11,400 shares of AutoCanada stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$163,349.46.

On Thursday, August 29th, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought 18,200 shares of AutoCanada stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.88 per share, with a total value of C$270,901.54.

On Wednesday, August 21st, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased 7,600 shares of AutoCanada stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,939.16.

ACQ stock opened at C$14.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.41. AutoCanada Inc. has a 1-year low of C$13.75 and a 1-year high of C$27.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$337.88 million, a PE ratio of -9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.38.

AutoCanada last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($1.30). The company had revenue of C$1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.62 billion. AutoCanada had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoCanada Inc. will post 2.431405 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cormark lowered their target price on AutoCanada from C$25.50 to C$21.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AutoCanada from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.11.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

