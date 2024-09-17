Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.40.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVTR shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor

In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $88,336.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,372.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust increased its stake in Avantor by 16.3% in the second quarter. American Trust now owns 15,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantor in the second quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Avantor by 4,489.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in Avantor in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Avantor by 128.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 820,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,385,000 after purchasing an additional 460,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Price Performance

NYSE:AVTR opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average of $24.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.76, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.32. Avantor has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 12.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avantor

(Get Free Report

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Articles

