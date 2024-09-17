Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $96.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays began coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ RNA opened at $41.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.59. Avidity Biosciences has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $48.80. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 32.89% and a negative net margin of 2,381.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Avidity Biosciences

In other news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,459.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Avidity Biosciences news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $1,213,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,888,614.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,790. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 456.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 32.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

