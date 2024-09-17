Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 987.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 49.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.95, for a total transaction of $1,643,885.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,449,733.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.95, for a total value of $1,643,885.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,449,733.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total value of $29,853,934.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,015,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,052,771.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,981 shares of company stock worth $115,281,744 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXON. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.38.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $385.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.80, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $340.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.24. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.12 and a 52 week high of $386.54.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

