Bachem Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BCHMF) Short Interest Up 5.4% in August

Bachem Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BCHMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 302,300 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the August 15th total of 286,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,023.0 days.

Bachem Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BCHMF opened at $91.77 on Tuesday. Bachem has a 52 week low of $87.51 and a 52 week high of $97.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.84.

Bachem Company Profile

Bachem Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products for research, clinical development, and commercial application to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide. The company engages in the development, production, and regulatory support of peptide active pharmaceutical ingredients, such as peptide and oligonucleotide new chemical entities (NCEs).

