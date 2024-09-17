Bank of America Lowers Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target to $20.00

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

NYSE:HIMS opened at $16.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.03. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,630.00 and a beta of 1.05. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $25.74.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.43 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $2,750,209.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,789.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael Chi sold 7,500 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,540,487. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $2,750,209.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,502 shares in the company, valued at $487,789.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 752,820 shares of company stock worth $13,545,954. Corporate insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 5,944.1% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Featured Stories

