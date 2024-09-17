Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 173,116 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,100,941 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 173,116 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 348.4% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,692,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,380 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter worth $681,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 209,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 43,837 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 93,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 52,211 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $3.20 in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

BBD stock opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $3.65.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 9.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bradesco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.0035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

