Barclays Increases Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $570.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $500.00 to $570.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MCO. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Moody’s to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $460.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $477.08.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $484.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.29. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $298.86 and a 52-week high of $490.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $421.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.22. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total value of $252,783.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,386.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total value of $252,783.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,386.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total value of $232,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,606.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $1,332,825 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 527.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,858,000 after buying an additional 29,824 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $326,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

