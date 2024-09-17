Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Stock Position Trimmed by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,199,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 255,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth $420,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2,595.7% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,902 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 11.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

BBWI stock opened at $28.91 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $52.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

