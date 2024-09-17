BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.57.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of BBB Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of BBB Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on BBB Foods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BBB Foods in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on BBB Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sib LLC bought a new position in shares of BBB Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,756,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of BBB Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,342,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of BBB Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $2,821,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BBB Foods in the first quarter valued at about $6,492,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of BBB Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

TBBB opened at $31.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.87. BBB Foods has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $33.16.

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $788.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.69 million. Analysts forecast that BBB Foods will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers food products, drinks, hygiene and beauty products, home clean products, coffee, tea and substitutes, jellies and desserts, and baby and pet products. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products.

