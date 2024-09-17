Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by Plato Investment Management Ltd

Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 271.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,417 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BBY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $165,164,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,325,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Best Buy by 55.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,863,291 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $241,347,000 after buying an additional 1,024,824 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 11,586.7% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 686,128 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $53,710,000 after buying an additional 680,257 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 320.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 860,388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $67,352,000 after acquiring an additional 655,750 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $98.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.95. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $103.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BBY. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Best Buy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Best Buy from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Best Buy from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.56.

In other Best Buy news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,276.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $7,813,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,602,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,451,777.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,276.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,383,370 shares of company stock worth $122,233,276 in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

