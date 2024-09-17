BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $125.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $91.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. HSBC raised BioNTech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on BioNTech from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of BioNTech from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on BioNTech from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $113.85.

BioNTech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $123.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.94 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $76.53 and a 1-year high of $129.38.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.34). BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BioNTech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter worth about $1,483,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in BioNTech by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 594,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,734,000 after acquiring an additional 24,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in BioNTech by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

