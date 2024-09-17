Black Diamond Financial LLC Purchases 1,126 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $723,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.4% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 65.9% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 4,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 24.4% during the second quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 12,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total value of $3,991,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,213,011 shares in the company, valued at $392,588,151.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $125,126.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,623,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total transaction of $3,991,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,213,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,588,151.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,667 shares of company stock worth $34,341,581 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $158.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.46 and a twelve month high of $193.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.48.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

