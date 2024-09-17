Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Stake Increased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the first quarter worth $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 77.2% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKH. Mizuho increased their price objective on Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Black Hills from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Hills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Black Hills Stock Performance

Shares of BKH opened at $61.09 on Tuesday. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $61.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.21 and its 200-day moving average is $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $402.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 64.04%.

Black Hills Profile

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.