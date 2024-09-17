BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.27% of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 46.0% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 37,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 11,809 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 681,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.1% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.2% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 294,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 34,422 shares during the period. 29.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $10.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.42.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Increases Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0512 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.