Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,957,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 12.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 24,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 34.9% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 24,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $154.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.53. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.59 and a 52 week high of $155.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.31 billion, a PE ratio of 54.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.78.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

