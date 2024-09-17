BMO Capital Markets Raises Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target to $164.00

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Colliers International Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Colliers International Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $156.00.

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $147.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $83.38 and a 12 month high of $148.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.21.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Colliers International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 575.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 3,377.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Colliers International Group by 252.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

