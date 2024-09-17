Bokf Na Acquires 16,670 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Bokf Na boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,670 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na owned approximately 0.09% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 15.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 772,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 106,226 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 15.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 18,152 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 20.4% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cross Country Healthcare

In other news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $33,473.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,882.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Karen Mote sold 13,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $236,199.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,807.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $33,473.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,882.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Up 0.1 %

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $25.76. The company has a market cap of $493.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.79.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $339.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCRN shares. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cross Country Healthcare

About Cross Country Healthcare

(Free Report)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.