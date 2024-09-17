Bokf Na Boosts Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Bokf Na lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 111.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other The Ensign Group news, CEO Barry Port sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,520,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,099 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $422,052.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,805,643.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry Port sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,716 shares in the company, valued at $7,520,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,736 shares of company stock worth $3,491,039. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Ensign Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $153.67 on Tuesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $154.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.31 and a 200 day moving average of $128.33.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

