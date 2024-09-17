Bokf Na Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Bokf Na raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 61.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $60,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $105.72 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $80.90 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.