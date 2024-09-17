Bokf Na Buys 3,099 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Bokf Na raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1,110.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $2,626,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 393,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,346,000 after acquiring an additional 53,441 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 683,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,202,000 after acquiring an additional 70,201 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 776,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,872,000 after acquiring an additional 305,615 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth about $3,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.05.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $105.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $107.64.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $160,712.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,846.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total transaction of $236,476.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $160,712.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,846.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 599,163 shares of company stock worth $61,246,529. 10.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

