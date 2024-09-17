Bokf Na Buys Shares of 8,561 Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Bokf Na bought a new position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,561 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YELP. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Yelp by 132.7% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 27,094 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 15,451 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $594,000. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its holdings in Yelp by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 68,925 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 38,525 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Yelp by 7.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 61,150 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC increased its stake in Yelp by 13.6% during the second quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 173,597 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YELP. Wolfe Research began coverage on Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Yelp from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yelp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $253,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 288,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,467,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $253,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 288,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,467,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $377,160.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 145,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,776 shares of company stock valued at $863,590 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YELP stock opened at $33.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.33. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Yelp had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

