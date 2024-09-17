Bokf Na Grows Position in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Bokf Na boosted its stake in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Free Report) by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,550 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Genasys were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in Genasys by 57.9% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 190,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 69,750 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genasys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $875,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genasys by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,932,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 237,871 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Genasys by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,054,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genasys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genasys Stock Performance

Shares of GNSS stock opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. Genasys Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $3.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Genasys ( NASDAQ:GNSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 million. Genasys had a negative return on equity of 66.93% and a negative net margin of 108.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Genasys Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on Genasys from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Genasys from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Insider Activity at Genasys

In other news, Director Mark Culhane purchased 17,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $46,605.55. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,605.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genasys Profile

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

