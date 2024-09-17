Bokf Na Grows Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Bokf Na raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 125.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,617,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter worth $45,481,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 107.8% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 764,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,820,000 after acquiring an additional 396,805 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 95.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 775,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,710,000 after acquiring an additional 378,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at $19,864,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

Shares of AMN stock opened at $46.05 on Tuesday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.23 and a twelve month high of $89.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $740.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.43 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMN. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMN

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.