Bokf Na Grows Stock Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Bokf Na grew its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 106.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Cencora were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Cencora during the fourth quarter worth $4,212,508,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cencora in the fourth quarter worth $3,307,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COR stock opened at $241.24 on Tuesday. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.00 and a 1 year high of $247.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COR shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.13.

In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,323,746.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $63,323,746.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,980,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,388,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,450,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,392,799 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

