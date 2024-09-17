Bokf Na Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Bokf Na increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 105.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Motco purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,672.4% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $60.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $60.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.58.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1851 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

