Bokf Na Has $308,000 Stock Position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Bokf Na boosted its holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 82.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Constellium were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Constellium by 16.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Constellium by 29.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Constellium from $24.50 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Constellium from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of CSTM opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.60. Constellium SE has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $23.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.35%. Constellium’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

