Bokf Na Has $360,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bokf Na lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEU. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $61.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $61.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.94 and a 200-day moving average of $59.10. The firm has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

