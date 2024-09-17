Bokf Na Has $372,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 85.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $58.39 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $67.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.45.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on C. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

