Bokf Na Has $434,000 Stock Position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,273 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 69.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in Liberty Energy by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

LBRT opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average of $21.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.68.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LBRT shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LBRT

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Energy

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $300,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 750,207 shares in the company, valued at $15,011,642.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $405,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,758,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,893,551.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $300,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 750,207 shares in the company, valued at $15,011,642.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,981 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.