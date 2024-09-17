Bokf Na Has $501,000 Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Bokf Na grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 76.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABG. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter worth $155,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth $190,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.25.

Shares of ABG opened at $219.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.16. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.40 and a 52-week high of $277.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $237.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Impactive Capital Lp sold 8,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.63, for a total value of $1,884,687.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,008,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,211,473.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Impactive Capital Lp sold 8,353 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.63, for a total value of $1,884,687.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,008,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,211,473.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total transaction of $113,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,911,548.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

