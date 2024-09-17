Bokf Na Increases Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Bokf Na lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 88.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,060,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 101.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 606,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,242,000 after buying an additional 305,291 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1,133.3% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 18.7% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 31,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 180.4% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.65.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED opened at $104.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $105.99.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

